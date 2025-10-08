President Murmu on 3-day Gujarat tour from Thursday; to visit Somnath, Dwarkadhish temples

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day tour of Gujarat from Thursday, during which she will attend different programmes and visit Somnath and Dwarkadhish temples.

The president will reach Rajkot in the evening of October 9, her office said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

On October 10, the president will perform darshan and aarti at the Somnath temple, it said.

On the same day, she will also visit the Gir National Park and interact with the members of the local tribal community at Sasan Gir, the statement said.

President Murmu will perform darshan and aarti at the Dwarkadhish temple at Dwarka on October 11.

"On the same day, she will also grace the 71st convocation ceremony of the Gujarat Vidyapith at Ahmedabad," it added. PTI AKV AKV KSS KSS