President Murmu on 3-day visit to West Bengal, Jharkhand

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to West Bengal and Jharkhand from Wednesday, her office said.

The president will grace the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS, Kalyani in West Bengal on Wednesday, it said.

"On July 31, the President will grace the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS, Deoghar in Jharkhand," said a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murmu will grace the 45th convocation ceremony of IIT (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, on August 1, it added. PTI AKV RHL