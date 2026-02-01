President Murmu on 6-day visit of Odisha, Chhattisgarh from Monday

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will be on a six-day visit to Odisha and Chhattisgarh from Monday, her office said.

She will reach Bhubaneswar on Monday evening, it said.

On February 3, the president will grace the convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan University at Balasore and inaugurate its newly constructed auditorium, said the statement issued on Sunday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On Wednesday, Murmu will unveil the statue of Bhanjbir Sunaram Soren and interact with students at Government Girls' Higher Secondary School, Mahuldiha, Rairangpur.

"She will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various projects such as the Government Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, OUAT campus, archery centre, city beatification and drainage upgradation projects, various CSR projects and the MSCB University Information Technology Campus at Rairangpur," the statement said.

On February 6, the president will interact with women and youth of tribal communities at Simlipal. She will also grace the Black Swan Summit, India being organised by the government of Odisha in collaboration with Global Finance and Technology Network, at Bhubaneswar.

Murmu will inaugurate the Bastar Pandum 2026 festival at Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, on February 7. PTI AKV AKV MPL MPL