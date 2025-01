New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnataka on Friday to attend some events, her office said in a statement.

During her day-long stay in Karnataka, the President will grace the commemoration of the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) at Bengaluru, it said.

She will also inaugurate the KLE Cancer Hospital at Belagavi, before returning to Delhi, said the statement issued on Thursday. PTI AKV KVK KVK