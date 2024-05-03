President Murmu on five-day Himachal Pradesh visit from May 4

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will be on a five-day visit of Himachal Pradesh from Saturday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said.

During her visit, the president will stay at the Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra, Shimla, it said in a statement issued on Friday.

The Rashtrapati Niwas in Mashobra is one of the presidential retreats.

The president visits The Retreat at least once a year and the core office shifts to that place for the duration of the visit.

A thousand feet higher than the Shimla Ridge Top, The Retreat is located in picturesque surroundings.

The president will visit Himachal Pradesh from May 4 to 8, the statement said.

"On May 6, the president will grace the seventh convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala," it said.

President Murmu will witness a cultural programme at Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex, Shimla, on May 7.

Later, she will attend a dinner hosted by the Himachal Pradesh governor at the Raj Bhawan.

In another statement, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said there will be no change of guard ceremony on Saturday "due to some official commitment of Army Guard".

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

"The change of guard ceremony will not take place tomorrow (May 4, 2024) at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to some official commitment of Army Guard," it said. PTI AKV AKV SZM