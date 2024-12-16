President Murmu on five-day visit of Andhra, Telangana from Tuesday

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will be on a five-day visit of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from Tuesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

During this visit from December 17-21, the President will stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad, it said in a statement.

Murmu will grace the convocation ceremony of AIIMS, Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

On December 18, the President will inaugurate and lay the foundation of various initiatives at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad, the statement said.

She will present the President's Colours to the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad on December 20.

On the same evening, she will host an At Home Reception at Rashtrapati Nilayam for the dignitaries of the state, leading citizens, and academics, among others. PTI AKV KVK KVK