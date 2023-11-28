President Murmu on four-day visit to Maharashtra from Nov 29

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will be on a four-day visit to Maharashtra to attend a host of programmes, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

The president will visit Maharashtra from November 29 to December 2. Murmu will inaugurate a national conference on ‘Integration of Yoga in School Education System-Manifesting the thought’, organised by Kaivalyadham as part of its centenary year celebrations at Lonavala on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

On the same evening, she will attend the Presidential Dinner at National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.

On November 30, the president will review the Passing Out Parade of 145th Course of National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla.

She will also lay the foundation stone for a building of upcoming 5th Battalion.

Murmu will present the President’s Colour to Armed Forces Medical College, Pune at Pune on December 1, the statement said.

The president will also virtually inaugurate Armed Forces Centre for Computational Medicine ‘Prajna’.

"On the same day, she will inaugurate the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the Government Medical College, Nagpur at Nagpur," it said.

On December 2, the president will grace the 111th convocation of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University at Nagpur. PTI AKV AKV SKY SKY