President Murmu on maiden visit to Meghalaya next week

Shillong, Jan 12 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will travel to Meghalaya next week on a two-day visit, officials said on Friday.

This will be Murmu's first visit to the state after becoming the president in 2022.

During the visit, the president will inaugurate the Meghalaya Games 2024 in Tura on January 15. About 3,000 athletes participate in the games, officials said.

She would also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of some developmental projects in the state, they said.

Elaborate arrangements were being made for the president's visit on January 15 and 16. The roads on which she will travel were being repaired and the roadsides were being decked up, officials said.

Tight security will be ensured across Tura and Shillong during Murmu's visit, they said.

"We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that she has a memorable visit," a police officer said.

Vehicular movement on the road, from the helipad to the state capital, will be stopped for 30 minutes prior to the arrival of the president, East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtynger said.

People may have to face inconvenience as traffic restrictions will be in place in various parts of Shillong, he said.

In view of Murmu's visit, the state police urged people to avoid travelling to Mawphlang sacred grove. PTI JOP SOM