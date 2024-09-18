President Murmu on MP visit

Indore, Sept 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Indore on Wednesday evening on her two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh.

The President was welcomed at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport by state Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The President subsequently visited the state government's Mrignayani Textile Emporium where she inspected traditional handloom products and interacted with saree weavers, officials said.

On Thursday, Murmu will visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and "Shri Mahakal Lok" where she will meet with sculptors of the complex, an official said, adding that the President will also interact with safai mitras (sanitation workers) and felicitate them.

The President is also scheduled to perform Bhumi Pujan for the Ujjain-Indore six-lane road. She will attend the diamond jubilee convocation of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore on Thursday, officials said.

The university was established by the state government in 1964.