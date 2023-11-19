President Murmu on three-day tour of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh from Monday

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from November 20-22 to attend a host of programmes, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The president will attend the inaugural session of the 36th Annual Conference and Literary Festival of All India Santali Writers’ Association at Baripada on Monday.

"On the same day, she will also inaugurate an Eklavya Model Residential School at Kuliana," it said.

President Murmu was born in a Santhali tribal family at Uparbeda village under Mayurbhanj in Odisha. On November 21, President Murmu will inaugurate a skill training centre at Pahadpur village, the statement said.

Subsequently, she will visit Badampahar railway station from where she will flag off three new trains (Badampahar–Tatanagar MEMU, Badampahar-Rourkela Weekly Express and Badampahar-Shalimar Weekly Express), inaugurate new Rairangpur postal division, release a commemorative cover of Rairangpur postal division and lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Badampahar railway station, it said.

President Murmu will travel from Badampahar to Rairangpur in the Badampahar-Shalimar express.

She had served as an honorary teacher at Sri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur from 1994 to 1997. In 2000, Murmu was elected from the Rairangpur constituency as a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Odisha and continued to hold the post till 2009, serving two terms.

The president will also attend the 15th annual convocation of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla on Tuesday evening.

On November 22, Murmu will launch the National Education Campaign-New Education for New India, organised by Brahma Kumaris at Sambalpur, the statement said.

Later, she will visit Puttaparthi where she will attend the 42nd convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, it added. PTI AKV AKV SKY SKY