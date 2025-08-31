President Murmu on three-day visit to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu from Monday

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu from Monday, her office said.

On September 1, the President will grace the diamond jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru, Karnataka, it said.

Murmu will grace the 120th foundation day celebrations of City Union Bank in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on September 2, the President's office said.

"On September 3, the President will grace the 10th convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu at Thiruvarur," it added. PTI AKV DIV DIV