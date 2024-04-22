President Murmu on two-day Uttarakhand visit from April 23, to attend Ganga aarti in Rishikesh

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day tour of Uttarakhand from Tuesday, during which she will attend Ganga aarti in Rishikesh and other programmes, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Advertisment

President Murmu will also attend the fourth convocation of AIIMS-Rishikesh on Tuesday, it said on Monday.

"On the same evening, she will attend the Ganga aarti in Rishikesh," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the president will grace the convocation ceremony of officer trainees of the Indian Forest Service (2022 batch) at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun, it added. PTI AKV AKV SZM