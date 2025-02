New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit of Karnataka and Jharkhand from Friday, according to an official statement.

She will grace the inaugural session of the 10th​​ International Women’s ​​Conference being organised by the Art of Living at Bengaluru on Friday, it said.

"On February 15, the president will address the platinum jubilee celebration of the BIT Mesra at Ranchi," said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. PTI AKV AS AS