President Murmu on two-day visit of Punjab, Rajasthan from Thursday

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit of Punjab and Rajasthan from Thursday, her office has said.

The President will grace the 50th annual convocation ceremony of Guru Nanak Dev University at Amritsar on Thursday, it said.

On January 16, Murmu will grace the 21st convocation ceremony of Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology at Jalandhar, said the statement issued on Wednesday.

On the same day, she will grace the 1008 Kundiya Hanuman Mahayagya organised by Ramanand Mission at Jaipur, it added. PTI AKV NB