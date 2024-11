New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Telangana beginning Thursday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Murmu will grace the 'Koti Deepotsavam-2024' in Hyderabad on November 21, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

"On November 22, the President will deliver inaugural address at the Lokmanthan-2024 at Hyderabad," it said. PTI AKV DIV DIV