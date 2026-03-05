President Murmu on two-day visit to West Bengal from Friday

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal from Friday, her office has said.

The President will launch the Darjeeling Hill Festival to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and inaugurate an exhibition -- 'Root and Rhythms' -- at Lok Bhavan, Darjeeling, on that day.

She will also virtually inaugurate the Platinum Jubilee Flagship Programme on Women's Leadership and Empowerment at IIT-Kharagpur, said a statement issued by the President's office on Thursday.

On March 7, Murmu will grace the ninth International Santal Conference being organised by the International Santal Council at Darjeeling, it added. PTI AKV NSD NSD