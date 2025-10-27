President Murmu participates in Chhath Puja celebrations

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu participated in Chhath Puja celebrations in the President's Estate, where devotees offered Arghya to the setting Sun on Monday, her office said.

She prayed for the well-being and prosperity of fellow citizens, it said in a post on X, and shared pictures of the celebration.

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and Goddess Chhathi Maiya. The festival will conclude on Tuesday.

