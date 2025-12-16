President Murmu pays homage to 1971 War soldiers

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid homage to soldiers who helped the country secure victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War.

In a post on X, she said that the Indian Army's 'Empowerment through Indigenisation' initiative reflects a commitment to being prepared for future challenges.

"In Operation Sindoor, the army demonstrated self-reliance, strategic resolve, and the effective use of modern warfare techniques, which serves as an inspiration for the entire nation," Murmu said in the post in Hindi.

Vijay Diwas marks the Pakistan military's surrender to Indian forces. The historic victory led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

"On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I pay my humble respects to the brave sons of Mother India. Their courage, valour, and unparalleled devotion to the motherland have always filled the nation with pride. Their heroism and patriotism will continue to inspire the people of the country," the President said. PTI AKV VN VN