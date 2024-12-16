President Murmu pays homage to bravehearts for securing victory over Pakistan in 1971 war

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid homage to the bravehearts for securing victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war and said the country remembered their ultimate sacrifice, whose stories inspired every Indian.

Vijay Diwas commemorates the Pakistan military's surrender to Indian forces. India's historic victory led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

"On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to our valiant soldiers who displayed indomitable courage during the 1971 war, securing victory for India. A grateful nation remembers the ultimate sacrifice of our bravehearts whose stories inspire every Indian and shall remain a source of national pride," Murmu said in a post on X.