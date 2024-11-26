President Murmu pays homage to bravehearts who lost lives in Mumbai terror attack

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid homage to the bravehearts who lost their lives in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and said India remained firmly committed to defeating terrorism in all its forms.

Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on November 26, 2008, and killed 166 people, including 18 security personnel, during a 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

"On the anniversary of the cowardly terror attacks in Mumbai on 26th November, 2008, I join the entire nation in paying homage to the bravehearts who lost their lives and expressing solidarity with their families," Murmu said in a post on X.

"A grateful nation salutes its valiant security personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our people. It is also the day to reiterate that India remains firmly committed to defeating terrorism in all its forms," the president added.