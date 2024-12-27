President Murmu pays homage to Manmohan Singh

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his residence here.

Advertisment

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here late on Thursday. He was 92.

"President Droupadi Murmu visited the residence of Dr Manmohan Singh, former prime minister of India, and paid last respects to him. She also offered her condolences to the family members of Dr Manmohan Singh," the President's Office said in a post on X. PTI AKV SZM SZM