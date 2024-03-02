President Murmu pays homage to Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi in Sambalpur

Sambalpur, Mar 2 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday paid homage to Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi in Odisha's Samabalpur district.

The president visited Rairakhol and offered floral tributes to the statue of the saint.

Accompanied by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, she then went to Cousathi Siddhankara Dhooni Mandap at Madhupur and paid homage to the revered figure from the 19th century by pouring oil on the ever-lighted 'Havan'.

She then visited the nearby Chausathi Siddhi Ashram. There, the president had a brief discussion with the monks and enquired about the old trees of the ashram. She also planted saplings in the ashram premises.

She was presented with a photo of Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi and a book.

She also interacted with the people at the ashram, and distributed chocolates among the children.

Murmu is an admirer of Bhima Bhoi, whom she quoted in her first speech after taking oath as the president in July, 2022.

The president is scheduled to attend a civic reception in Sambalpur, and meet followers of the Mahima cult at the Mini Stadium here before returning to New Delhi.

In the morning, Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik went to the Bhubaneswar airport to see Murmu off as she left for Sambalpur.

The president began her four-day Odisha visit on February 28, and attended a slew of events in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Ganjam, Cuttack and Khurda districts. PTI AAM AAM SOM