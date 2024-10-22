President Murmu pays respect to eminent social worker Thakkar Bapa

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid her respect to eminent social worker Thakkar Bapa and recalled his contribution for the welfare of tribals.

Advertisment

Murmu graced an event on the completion of 75 years of Bharatiya Adim Jati Sevak Sangh, a social organisation, here.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that her visit to Thakkar Bapa Smarak Sadan is like a visit to a sacred place. She paid her respect to Thakkar Bapa, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

The president was happy to note that the Bharatiya Adim Jati Sevak Sangh is working with the ideals of Thakkar Bapa. It works on issues like poverty, illiteracy and poor health prevalent in the tribal society.

Advertisment

She also noted that this Sangh is working for the welfare and empowerment of girls and women.

Murmu expressed confidence that people associated with the Bharatiya Adim Jati Sevak Sangh will continue to maintain their dedication in the future as well by following the ideals of public service established by Thakkar Bapa, the statement said. PTI AKV AS AS