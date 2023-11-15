President Murmu pays tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday paid tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.

The president offered floral tributes at a statue of Birsa Munda on the Parliament premises.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tributes to Birsa Munda.

"Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the symbol of tribal bravery who sacrificed everything to protect the independence of the motherland and identity of the tribal society, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, I extend hearty greetings on this occasion celebrated in honour of tribal pride," Birla said in a post. PTI UZM TIR TIR