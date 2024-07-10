President Murmu plays badminton with ace shuttler Saina Nehwal

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday played badminton with ace shuttler Saina Nehwal at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The president’s inspiring step is in keeping with India’s emergence as a badminton-power house, with women players making a great impact on the world stage, the president's secretariat said in a post on X.

"President Droupadi Murmu’s natural love for sports and games was seen when she played badminton with the much-celebrated player Ms. Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said, and shared pictures of the event.

As part of the "Her Story–My Story" lecture series, women Padma awardees including Nehwal will deliver talks and interact with the audience at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Thursday.

Nehwal is a recipient of the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan.