President Murmu, PM Modi, Kharge, Sonia greet Manmohan Singh on his birthday

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) A host of leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday wished former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday as he turned 91.

Former president Pratibha Patil, Congress chief Mallkarjun Kharge, and party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi called Singh and gave their best wishes to him.

President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar and Prime Minister Modi greeted the former prime minister over phone.

Modi spoke to Singh in the morning to greet him on his birthday, officials said.

Later, in a post on X, Modi said, "Birthday wishes to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and good health." The Congress also hailed Singh with party chief Kharge saying he was a "true statesman PM" whose actions spoke louder than his words.

Manmohan Singh led the Congress-led UPA government as prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

He was also India's finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao-led government during 1991-96, an epochal era for the country's economy marked by wide-ranging reforms.

Currently a member of Rajya Sabha, Singh has been ailing for some time.

The former prime minister did not have any visitors, sources close to him said.

Wishing Singh on his birthday, Kharge said he is a rare example of simplicity, dignity and grace in politics.

"A true statesman Prime Minister, whose actions spoke more than his words, we are forever grateful for his tremendous contribution to the nation," he said.

"Wishing him good health, happiness and a long life ahead," the Congress president said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also lauded Singh's contributions to nation-building.

"Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji's integrity, unwavering commitment to nation-building and economic upliftment of the masses will always be an inspiration to me," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"Wishing him good health and happiness on his birthday," he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also greeted Singh on his birthday, and said his humble approach provides valuable lessons for leadership in every era.

As PM, Singh's leadership during the global financial crisis and commitment to inclusive policies reshaped India's future, the DMK president said.

NCP president Sharad Pawar extended greetings to Singh on his birthday and said India scaled new heights of economic success under Singh's leadership.

Pawar in a post on X said, "Birthday wishes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Under his leadership, India scaled new heights of economic success and reached its highest growth rate. May God bless him with a long and healthy life." Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also greeted Singh on the occasion.

"Wishing Manmohan Singh ji a very very happy birthday.

"As a leader, he showed us the value of patience and humility in politics. As a Prime Minister, his honesty, courage, vision and wisdom paved the way for the country to forge ahead into the 21st century with self assurance and pride. Deep respect always," she said.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Today Dr. Manmohan Singh turns 91. He has always been an outstanding symbol of erudition and learning. But much more than that he has always epitomised grace, sobriety, humility and dignity in whichever position he has held." "These are extremely rare qualities in our public life, even more so now. I have heard Presidents and Prime Ministers refer to him as a guru. He does not need self-advertisement," Ramesh said.

Taking to X, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh described Manmohan Singh as the architect of India's economic reforms.

"Our best wishes to the architect of India's economic reforms, former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, on his birthday. His brilliant vision and statesmanship took India to new heights," he said.

Several other Congress leaders wished the former prime minister on his birthday and hailed his contribution to the country's development.

Former Union minister Ashwani Kumar also greeted him saying his record of service to the nation in various capacities will be acknowledged in the annals of history in glowing terms.