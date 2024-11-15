President Murmu, PM Modi, leaders pay tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda on birth anniversary

Patna/New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders across political parties on Friday paid tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

Birsa Munda, known as 'Dharti Aba' (father of the land), was born in Jharkhand on November 15, 1875. He had led the tribal uprising against the British and died at the age of 25 while in custody.

Modi took to social media, describing Munda as a national hero who sacrificed everything to protect the honour of the motherland.

Friday marked the commencement of the celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Munda next year.

"Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji sacrificed everything to protect the honour and glory of the motherland. My deepest respects to him on the auspicious occasion of his birth anniversary," Modi posted on X.

The PM also greeted the people of Jharkhand on the state's foundation day, acknowledging the sacrifices of the tribal community in shaping the state and its development.

In another post on X, Modi said, "Many best wishes to all my brothers and sisters of Jharkhand on the foundation day of the state. This land irrigated by the struggles and sacrifices of the tribal community has always made the country proud. I wish that this state, full of natural resources, moves ahead at a fast pace on the path of development." Addressing a rally in Bihar’s Jamui, Modi charged previous Congress governments in the country with having tried to undermine the contributions of tribal leaders to the freedom movement "so that only one party and one family got away with the credit".

Modi asserted that he worshipped the 'Adivasi Samaj' and his government took the decision to celebrate Munda's birth anniversary as 'Janjaatiya Gaurav Divas' (the day of glory for tribals) because the community never got its due.

"Tribals have played their role in preserving the country's cultural heritage since times immemorial. It was the 'Adivasi Samaj' that helped the evolution of Lord Rama from a prince to a god," the PM said.

"Tribals also played a significant role in the struggle for Independence. But the previous governments deliberately tried to suppress this fact so that all credit was given to one party and one family," alleged Modi, who spoke in the presence of BJP allies like Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union minister Chirag Paswan.

President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla offered floral tributes at the statue of Birsa Munda at the Prerna Sthal in Parliament complex.

Murmu emphasised Birsa Munda’s pivotal role in India's freedom struggle and urged the nation to draw inspiration from his legacy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also marked the occasion by unveiling a statue of Birsa Munda in New Delhi and announcing that the entire year, until November 15, 2025, would be celebrated as Adivasi Gaurav Din.

"Birsa Munda’s life can be divided into two parts - protecting tribal culture and making the supreme sacrifice for the nation’s freedom. Even 150 years later, his story is remembered and revered," said Shah.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the chowk outside Sarai Kale Khan ISBT in New Delhi has been renamed after Munda.

In various states, political leaders paid tributes to the tribal icon.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Munda for his fight for "water-forest-land" and for his unwavering commitment to protecting the nation.

"Tributes to the immortal hero of the freedom struggle, promoter of forest culture and tribal identity," he posted on social media.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh used the occasion to criticise the government's approach, accusing them of paying mere lip service to the cause of the Adivasi community while undermining their rights.

"The non-biological PM is in Jamui paying lip service to the cause of Adivasis on this occasion, even as his government goes full throttle on attempts to deny Adivasis justice," Ramesh alleged.

In Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condemned the practice of religious conversions under the guise of education and healing, particularly targeting tribal communities.

"These practices which were started to convert tribals in the name of education or healing are continuing even after the country has become independent," Sawant said, addressing the state-level function to mark the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda at Sankhalim in North Goa.

Meanwhile, in Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) emphasised the critical role of tribal communities in nation-building, stressing the importance of mutual respect, recognition of tribal rights, and their inclusion in development.

In Agartala, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also honoured Birsa Munda’s legacy, accusing Congress of neglecting the contributions of tribal leaders in India’s freedom struggle.

"Birsa Munda is a hero to 140 crore people, not just the tribal community. His sacrifices for Bharat Mata should be acknowledged as a part of India’s history," said Scindia, reinforcing the need to recognize tribal leaders' roles in India's independence. PTI TEAM MNB