President Murmu, PM Modi likely to attend flag-hoisting ceremony at Ram temple: Trust member

Ayodhya (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) The flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which will be held on November 25, is likely to witness the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said.

Arrangements have been made for around 10,000 guests for the flag-hoisting ceremony at the temple, sources said.

The event is scheduled for November 25, which coincides with 'Vivah Panchami'. On this day, the marriage festival of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita will also be celebrated in temples across Ayodhya traditionally.

"A grand procession featuring Lord Ram and religious events are being planned in the Ram temple complex. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to attend the event, along with the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Mohan Bhagwat," a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said.

For the preparations of the ceremony, a meeting was held at the temple trust office, which was attended by trust and administrative officials along with RSS and VHP leaders earlier this week.

Sources said it was decided in the meeting that the ceremony will not be limited to just flag-hoisting, but will also showcase the organisational strength of the VHP and the RSS. The trust member said that "after the installation of the golden spire on the Ram temple, a flag will be hoisted on it." "Flags will also be hoisted on all 20 temples within the complex, including the six temples on the perimeter. Hoisting the flag signifies the completion of the temple construction," he said.

Religious rituals will commence on November 23, with ceremonies and flag worship taking place in the temple complex. The worship will include recitations of the Ram Raksha Stotra, various chants, and special mantras, along with offerings.

On November 25, the main event day, the flag worship will take place from 11.45 am to 12.15 pm, with the auspicious time for worship being just 30 minutes.

During this period, the religious flag will be hoisted on the spires of the Ram temple and all other temples in the complex.

The administration too has intensified preparations for accommodation and security arrangements for the thousands of people arriving in Ayodhya during the flag-hoisting ceremony. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has formed committees and assigned responsibilities to its members for the event. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK