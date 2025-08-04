President Murmu, PM Modi pay homage to Shibu Soren at Ganga Ram hospital

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay her last respects to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder Shibu Soren who passed away on Monday morning.

Soren, 81, was admitted at the hospital since June 19 for treatment of a kidney-related ailment.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the hospital to pay homage to the former Jharkhand chief minister.

Offering his tributes, the Prime Minister said that Shibu Soren was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, and the poor and downtrodden.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari said Shibu Soren's body will be brought to Ranchi around 4 pm, following which it will be taken to his residence in Morabadi area.