Dwarka: President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at the famous Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka town of Gujarat on Saturday.

On the third and final day of her visit to Gujarat, Murmu travelled to the Dwarkadhish temple from Junagadh. She was was accompanied by her daughter, Itishree Murmu, and other dignitaries.

The President prayed to Lord Dwarkadhish for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the people of India, said the release.

In the evening, Murmu is scheduled to preside over the 71st convocation ceremony of the Gujarat Vidyapith in Ahmedabad.

Earlier on Friday, Murmu enjoyed a lion safari at the Gir National Park in Junagadh and also interacted with the Siddi tribal community at Sasan.