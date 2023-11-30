President Murmu prays at Shani Shinganapur Temple in Ahmednagar

Pune, Nov 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited the renowned Shani Shinganapur Temple in Ahmednagar district, some 120 kilometres from here, and offered prayers.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil were also present.

Murmu is on a four day visit of Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, she reviewed the passing out parade of 145th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla in Pune and expressed happiness over the participation of the first batch of women cadets in the marching contingent. PTI SPK BNM BNM