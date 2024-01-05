President Murmu receives credentials from envoys of five nations

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday received credentials from envoys of five nations, including Sri Lanka and Greece, during a ceremony at the Rashtrapat Bhavan.

Those who presented their credentials were Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka High Commissioner Kshenuka Dhireni Senewiratne, Ambassador of Greece Aliki Koutsomitopoulou and Republic of Zambia High Commissioner Percy P Chanda, a statement issued by the president's office said.

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elchin Nariman Oglu Huseynli and High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Lesotho Lebohang Valentine Mochaba also presented their credentials to Murmu, it added. PTI AKV SZM