President Murmu receives credentials from envoys of six nations

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday received credentials form envoys of six nations, including Ireland, Malaysia and Mali, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Those who presented their credentials included Kevin Kelly, Ambassador of Ireland, Haris Hrle, Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Vahagn Afyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Muzafar Shah bin Mustafa, High Commissioner of Malaysia, Brigadier General Felix Diallo, Ambassador of the Republic of Mali and Alexander Carter Bing, Ambassador of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, also presented their credentials to the president, it said.