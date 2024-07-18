President Murmu receives first copies of four books on her speeches, Rashtrapati Bhavan's heritage

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday received first copies of four books, two of them carrying her selected speeches and the one carrying pictorial representation of the history and architecture of Rashtrapati Bhavan, from Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

These books, published by the Directorate of Publications Division, were formally released earlier in the day at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre by Chouhan, the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, L Murugan Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, and Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting.

The President received first copies of four books -- ‘Wings to Our Hopes’; ‘Aashaon Ki Udaan’; ‘Kahani Rashtrapati Bhavan Ki’; and ‘Rashtrapati Bhavan: Heritage Meets the Present’ -- from Chouhan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official communique said.

Murugan and officials from the Directorate of Publications Division and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were present during the occasion.

The books ‘Wings to Our Hopes’ and ‘Aashaon Ki Udaan’ are the collection of selected speeches of President Murmu during the first year of her Presidency, it said.

‘Kahani Rashtrapati Bhavan Ki’ is a book for children which includes information about Rashtrapati Bhavan and President Murmu in an interesting manner and simple language, said the communique issued by the President's secretariat.

‘Rashtrapati Bhavan: Heritage Meets the Present’ is a pictorial representation of the history and architecture of Rashtrapati Bhavan and contains information about all the former Presidents, it said.

Information about President Murmu and pictures of the major events of the current Presidency are also part of the book. PTI AKV NB