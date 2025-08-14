President Murmu reminded us of sacrifices behind country's independence: Modi

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said President Droupadi Murmu's thoughtful address on the eve of Independence Day highlighted the collective progress of the nation and the opportunities that lie ahead.

She has reminded citizens of the sacrifices that made the country's freedom a reality, Modi said in a post on X.

Murmu has also urged citizens to participate eagerly in the nation-building, he added.

In her address, the president praised the nation's decisive response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir and emphasised the country's growing self-reliance in the defence sector.

She also spoke about the importance of sustained good governance and a "zero tolerance for corruption". PTI KR SKY SKY