President Murmu renames TN Raj Bhavan's hall after poet Subramania Bharati

Chennai, Aug 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday renamed the imposing Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here as 'Bharathiar Mandapam', honouring the nationalist bard.

In a simple ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, the President unveiled a portrait of Subramania Bharati (1882-1921) and a plaque renaming the spacious hall. Murmu was felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin and cultural events were held. A reception and banquet were held to honour the President, in which Tamil Nadu ministers and dignitaries participated.

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja and the grandson of the poet Arjun Bharathi also took part. Noted Tamil orator Gnanasambandam spoke about the life and times of Bharathiar and his yeoman service to the nation.

The Durbar Hall is a key attraction of the stately British-era Raj Bhavan, where public events are usually held.

In the Tamil speaking world, Bharathiar is remembered to this day for his splendid literary works. His verses, including those on women empowerment, are popular.

In Tamil Nadu, those subscribing to the Dravidian and Communist ideologies hold him in esteem for his reformist ideals while right-wing outfits hail him for his nationalist temper. PTI VGN ANE