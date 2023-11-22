President Murmu says moral education brings positive changes in society

Sambalpur: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said moral education helps in building life and brings positive changes in society.

Murmu, who is on the concluding day of her three-day visit to Odisha, said this while launching an education campaign ‘New Education for New India’ of Brahma Kumaris, Sambalpur.

"Moral education makes us aware of the life values of compassion, kindness, friendship and fraternity," the President said, adding that the campaign is envisaged to inculcate values and uplift the consciousness of students.

Stating that education has always played an important and transformative role in society building, Murmu said, "Moral and human values like service, equality and sympathy are the foundation of our culture and youth should be familiar with these great ideals."

Suggesting the younger generation to take care of their elderly parents and people from the deprived sections of society, Murmu said that positive attitude towards these values should be created in the minds of children through education.

"Positive changes can occur in an individual having qualities such as compassion, kindness, friendship and fraternity. Positive changes in an individual can result a better society," she said.

She also lauded the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya for making the path to happiness, peace and joy accessible through character-building, self-realization and divine experience.