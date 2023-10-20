President Murmu stops convoy, walks on road to greet people in Gaya

Gaya (Bihar), Oct 20 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu took everyone by surprise here on Friday when she suddenly stopped her convoy, got off her car and took a long walk on a street waving at people who had gathered to greet her.

She was heading to the airport after the conclusion of the third convocation of Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) here.

When the convoy reached near Delha locality, she got off her vehicle and walked to the people waiting for her for hours, greeted them and even shook hands with some of them.

"The President took a long walk on the street of Delha. She waved at the people who had gathered on both sides of the road. She distributed chocolates to children. She even shook hands with some," said an excited Nirmali Devi.

The President then walked back to her vehicle bidding them goodbye. People were waving back at her and jostling to get a glimpse of the President. Finally, Murmu reached Gaya airport and concluded her three-day visit to Bihar and left for New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, the President attended the third convocation of the CUSB here. Prior to this, she visited Bodh Gaya and prayed at the Mahabodhi temple, Buddhism's holiest shrine.

The President on Thursday had attended convocation ceremonies of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, and Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari.

On the first day of her visit to the state on Wednesday, she launched the fourth Agricultural Road Map (2023-2028) of Bihar in Patna. On the same day, she visited Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in Patna City amid tight security. PTI COR PKD MNB