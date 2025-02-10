President Murmu takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh; lakhs of devotees gather amid challenges

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 10 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu took a holy dip in the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela here on Monday, calling it a "living symbol" of India's rich cultural heritage.

Amid chants of "Har Har Gange" and "Jai Shri Ram", lakhs of pilgrims continued to turn up for the holy dip as the massive gathering tested administrative preparedness, with traffic congestion and overcrowding emerging as key challenges.

Uttar Pradesh Police chief Prashant Kumar said managing the "unprecedented movement of people and vehicles is a challenge that no city, no administration, and no police force in the world has ever encountered before".

He also lauded all police personnel for displaying unmatched dedication for work at the Maha Kumbh.

Post her visit, President Murmu said, "Today I had the good fortune of bathing in the holy confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna and the stream Saraswati in the divine atmosphere of Prayagraj Maha Kumbh." The president said the Maha Kumbh conveys the message of unity and spirituality to humanity.

"This huge gathering of faith and belief is a wonderful and living symbol of India's rich cultural heritage. Maha Kumbh gives the message of unity and spirituality to humanity. I pray to Maa Ganga that she keeps her blessings on everyone and keeps spreading happiness and peace in everyone's life," she added.

President Murmu also praised the efforts of the UP government in organizing the event, noting the "unwavering commitment to ensuring a seamless experience for the devotees".

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Maha Kumbh with his family for a holy dip. Dhami offered prayers to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

"Prayagraj is the epicentre of devotion for millions across the world. Being here fills the heart with immense peace and energy," Dhami said after the ritual.

Also on Monday, Mamta Kulkarni, who renounced the worldly life at the Maha Kumbh and was consecrated as 'mahamandaleshwar' a few weeks ago, resigned from her post.

Speaking to PTI, Kinnar Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Kaushalya Nand Giri confirmed the development.

In a video message, Kulkarni said, "I, Mahamandaleshwar Yamai Mamta Nand Giri resign from my post. There was a problem between the Kinnar Akhara and other saints about me being made Mahamandaleshwar." Undeterred by challenges, lakhs of devotees thronging the Maha Kumbh for a holy dip at the Sangam are now heading towards Kashi and Ayodhya, officials said. The large crowds also resulted in traffic jams in parts of Prayagraj.

According to government data, an average of 1.44 crore people are taking a holy bath at the Maha Kumbh every day. On Monday alone, over 1.17 crore pilgrims arrived at the Maha Kumbh till 8 pm while the footfall since January 13 reached nearly 45 crore, it said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sharply criticised the Yogi Adityanath government over "severe" traffic congestion, which has resulted in major logistical issues.

"Due to the traffic jam everywhere in Prayagraj, neither food grains, vegetables, spices are available nor medicines, petrol-diesel. Due to this, the condition of crores of hungry, thirsty, tired and exhausted devotees stuck in Prayagraj and Maha Kumbh premises and on the roads leading to Prayagraj is getting worse every hour. This is a very serious situation," Yadav said in a post on X.

On the traffic scenario at the Maha Kumbh, DGP Prashant Kumar in a statement said, "The sheer scale of this spiritual gathering has pushed the infrastructure of Prayagraj beyond its maximum capacity, making delays in traffic movement inevitable, not due to mismanagement, but due to the sheer volume of devotees." "Despite these challenges, UP Police personnel, from constables on the ground to senior officers, are working tirelessly, ensuring smooth traffic flow, assisting pilgrims, and maintaining law and order with exceptional patience and skill.

"Managing this ocean of humanity is a Herculean task, and every police officer on duty is displaying unmatched dedication to making Maha Kumbh 2025 a safe and seamless experience for all," Kumar added.

He noted that there is no global precedent for what the UP Police is managing today.

"This is not just crowd management; this is history in the making. Under the dynamic leadership and close supervision of UP CM, the strategic planning, real-time decision-making, and relentless execution by UP Police officers are setting a global benchmark in managing large-scale human movements," he said.

"Future generations will study this moment as a testament to discipline, determination, and duty," he added.

He said Monday afternoon's videos from Prayagraj city and the inter-district borders clearly show traffic moving almost smoothly once again, a reassuring sign of UP Police's unyielding efforts.

Amid these challenges, the government's preparations have been scrutinized, with SP chief Yadav pointing out that many government employees and police personnel, such as constables and sanitation staff, are enduring difficult conditions without adequate food or water.

"There is no arrangement for food and water for the constables, fourth-class employees or sanitation workers who are standing day and night faithfully hungry and thirsty," he alleged.

Reports also came in of several child births during the mela, with parents choosing names that would seal their tryst with the Sangam.

In Delhi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw dismissed Prayagraj station closure reports as mere rumours and said that train operations are smooth and well-organised from all eight stations in the area.

Vaishnaw said that devotees shouldn't believe in rumours regarding station closure. "Train operations are smooth and very well-organised on all eight stations in Prayagraj. Railways is working with the state administration in a very coordinated manner." On Sunday, 330 trains departed to various places in the country from the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh area station. A total of 12.5 lakh devotees travelled in these trains, he added.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Monday said that the tribal society has contributed a lot in preserving the Sanatan Hindu tradition.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Monday said that the tribal society has contributed a lot in preserving the Sanatan Hindu tradition.

Addressing the concluding function of the Janjati Sammelan organised by the All India Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram here, Hosabale said, "In the coming times, more effort is needed to maintain the unity and existence of our society by bringing awareness in the tribal society through environment, research, education, culture, religious awakening and service."