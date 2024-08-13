President Murmu to address nation on Independence Day eve

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Wednesday on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said.

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions at 9.30 pm on its respective regional networks, the statement added. PTI AKV AKV KSS KSS