President Murmu to address nation on Republic Day eve

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Sunday on the eve of the Republic Day, her office has said.

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said on Saturday.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions from 9.30 om onwards on its respective regional networks, the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan added. PTI AKV AKV SKY SKY