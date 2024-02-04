President Murmu to attend 200th birth anniversary celebration of Swami Dayanand Saraswati in Gujarat

Morbi, Feb 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will on February 12 attend an event to be organised by the Arya Samaj to mark the 200th birth anniversary of its founder Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati at his birth place Tankara in Gujarat's Morbi district, the organisers said on Sunday.

Murmu will be the chief guest at the event on February 12 and address the Arya Samaj members who will gather in a large number from all over the world for the celebration to be organised from February 10 to 12, said a release by a committee organising the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the event on February 11, it said.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will attend the inaugural event on February 10, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the event on February 11, the release said.

"The event is set to attract a remarkable assembly of more than two lakh Arya Samaj members worldwide, representing the impact of the profound teachings of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati," it stated.

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati was born in Tankara on February 12, 1824, and devoted his entire life pursuing Vedic knowledge and cultural heritage.

Through his ideas and messages he motivated the society towards prosperity, freedom and equality.

"Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati's birth anniversary is of historical and philosophical significance, as it commemorates the establishment of the reform movement in India and his ardent advocacy for the Vedas and Vedic culture," the release said.

In February 2023, Prime Minister Modi officiated the year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth year of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, and the upcoming event will serve as the pinnacle of these exuberant festivities, it said.

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati's 200th birth anniversary presents a significant occasion to reflect upon his concepts and pay tribute to his immeasurable contributions, it added. PTI KA GK