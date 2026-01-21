President Murmu to attend Ayodhya Ram temple event on March 19

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will attend a programme organised by Shri Ram Janmboomi Teerth Kshetra Trust at the Ram temple complex on March 19, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the trust officials, the president will be the chief guest for the event.

The Trust has invited Murmu for the programme to be organised on the occasion of Chaitra Shukla Pratipada Samvat 2083, accordingly on 19 March 2026, they said.

On the day of Nav Samvatsar, the president will honour 400 workers working at the Ram temple, the trust officials said.

A delegation comprising Trust general secretary Champat Rai, treasurer Govindev Giri, trustee Krishna Mohan and construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra met the president in New Delhi on Wednesday to extend the formal invitation, they added. PTI COR ABN ABN AKY AKY