President Murmu to attend convocation ceremony of Kashmir University, security bolstered in Srinagar

Srinagar: Security has been beefed up in Srinagar and adjoining areas ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Kashmir on Wednesday during which she will attend the convocation ceremony of Kashmir University, officials said here.

Security forces, including police and paramilitary CRPF, have been deployed in adequate numbers around Kashmir University a day ahead of Murmu’s arrival in the valley, the officials said.

They said the security agencies were carrying out area domination exercises in the city, including random checking of vehicles and patrolling of residential areas, around the venue of the function.

Latest gadgetry like drones and CCTV cameras were being used to maintain a vigil in the city, the officials added.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh chaired separate meetings to review the security ahead of the President’s visit to Kashmir.

Singh held the meeting at PCR Kashmir where security arrangements put in place for the President’s visit, including detailed deployment en route, in and around the venues, were deliberated upon.

Deployment of manpower from different forces and intelligence agencies and coordination aspects were also discussed in the said meeting, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said the DGP also took a review of the overall security scenario of the Kashmir Zone.

Those who attended the meeting included ADG CRPF, J-K, Nalin Prabhat, ADGP, Headquarters, M K Sinha, ADGP, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar and IGP CID Nitish Kumar.

The DGP stressed for optimum synergy among different agencies and forces, being deployed for the security of VVIP.

Singh also emphasised on patrolling and night domination while maintaining alertness to check the movement of anti-national elements especially on inter-district routes and in the periphery of Srinagar city.

He also stressed for optimum use of resources and utilisation of technology and security gadgets, including CCTV cameras, as part of deployment.