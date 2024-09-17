President Murmu to attend convocation ceremony of MNIT in Jaipur on Wednesday

Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Jaipur on Wednesday and attend the convocation of the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT).

According to an official statement, the eighteenth convocation of the institute will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 am.

President Murmu will be present as the chief guest on the occasion and deliver the convocation address.

She will inaugurate the new Aravali Hostel for students. Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will also be present at the event. PTI AG MNK MNK