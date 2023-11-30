President Murmu to attend events in Nagpur on Friday and Saturday

Nagpur, Nov 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will be in Nagpur on Friday and Saturday to take part in a few events, officials said on Thursday. The President’s office had earlier issued a release about her visit to the city.

Murmu will be the chief guest at the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the city on December 1, said the District Information Office.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais will be the president of the function, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and Hasan Mushrif, state minister of medical education, will be the guests of honour, said GMCH.

The President will grace the 111th convocation ceremony of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University here on December 2. Governor Bais, Shinde and Gadkari will be among the guests at the event, said varsity officials.

Murmu arrived in Maharashtra on Wednesday to attend a host of programmes. On Thursday, she reviewed the passing out parade of 145th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla in Pune and lauded the participation of the first batch of women cadets in the marching contingent. PTI CLS NR