President Murmu to attend ICAR-NISA centenary celebrations, security beefed up in Ranchi

Ranchi, Sept 19 (PTI) Security was heightened in Ranchi for President Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit during which she would participate in the centenary celebrations of ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture, officials said.

The president will arrive around 7 pm on Thursday, and stay the night at Raj Bhavan before attending the programme on Friday, they said.

"We have made three-layered security arrangements in view of the president's visit with adequate deployment of officials and forces at three spots -- the airport, Raj Bhavan and the programme venue at ICAR," Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha said.

Traffic has also been diverted at several places, he said.

The programme at ICAR-NISA in Namkum will begin at 11.10 am on Friday.

The president will interact with scientists and also address farmers there, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said.

All arrangements have been made in view of the visit, he said.

After attending the programme, the president will depart from the Ranchi airport around 1 pm for New Delhi. PTI NAM SOM