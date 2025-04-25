President Murmu to be chief guest at IIT Mandi event on May 7

Mandi (HP), Apr 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi's special programme, CFA-2025 (Celebrating Fifteen Years of Achievements), on May 7, according to an official statement.

As part of the event, the IIT Mandi is also hosting a multidisciplinary research conclave on emerging front-runner technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics, semiconductors, quantum technologies, advanced materials, and entrepreneurship, the statement issued here on Friday said.

The celebration will include plenary sessions, panel discussions, technology showcases, poster presentations and award ceremonies to honour exemplary contributions to science, engineering, and innovation.

PTI COR BPL AMJ AMJ AMJ