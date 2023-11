President Murmu to begin 2-day Odisha visit from Sunday

Bhubaneswar, Nov 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Odisha for two days from Sunday and will attend a function in Paradip, officials said.

This will be her second visit to Odisha this month as she spent three days in her home state from November 20.

The president will arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 6 PM on Sunday and spend the night at Raj Bhavan.

Murmu will grace the ‘Boita Bandana’ (worshipping boats) ceremony to be organised by the Paradip Port authority on November 27.

'Boita Bandana' is held annually across Odisha celebrating the state’s ancient maritime glory.

Murmu will virtually inaugurate a multi-modal logistic park and lay the foundation stone for a new reservoir and water treatment plant for the port township, a next-gen vessel traffic management and information system.

The President is likely to interact with members of the fishing community during her visit to Paradip.

She will leave Bhubaneswar on Monday evening. PTI AAM BDC