President Murmu to chair 2-day conference of governors beginning Friday

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will preside over a two-day conference of governors beginning Friday in which issues such as the implementation of the three new criminal laws, reforms in higher education and development in tribal areas will be discussed.

This will be the first conference of governors to be presided over by President Murmu, officials said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers, senior officials from the Prime Minister's Office, the cabinet secretariat and other central ministries will attend the conference.

The agenda includes implementation of the three criminal laws, reforms in higher education and accreditation of universities, and development of focus areas like tribal areas, aspirational districts and blocks and border areas, the officials said.

The governors' role in campaigns like 'MYBharat', 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Ek Vriksha Maa ke Naam', natural farming, enhancing public connect and ensuring better coordination among central agencies in the state will be discussed at the conference.

The governors will deliberate these agenda items in various breakaway groups.

In the concluding session, these groups will make a presentation before the President, vice-president, prime minister and other participants, the officials added. PTI ACB IJT